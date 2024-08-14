4 hospitalized in Minneapolis apartment building fire near U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people were hurt in a three-alarm apartment fire overnight Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.

Crews responded to the fire late Tuesday night on 11th Avenue South and South 9th Street in the Elliot Park neighborhood, about four blocks south of U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker says crews found the fire on the third floor, and firefighters used ladders to get residents out of the building.

WCCO spoke with a resident soon after he was reunited with his dog.

WCCO

"Our family dog Coco, our brown Labrador, was in the fire for about two hours, two and a half hours maybe. We kind of sadly kind of almost gave up, and you know, we're just praying, hoping to see her again," said resident Hokiscala Cante Ma Yuha Metcalf. "But as of 15 minutes ago, she came out. And apparently, there's no wheezing, no lung problems. They gave her the oxygen tank for a long time there and she's pretty responsive, so I'm pretty thankful for that."

Three people suffered burns from the fire and one was treated for smoke inhalation.

Two buses and the Red Cross were called in to help evacuated residents. There is no word yet on how the fire started.