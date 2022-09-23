Downtown Minneapolis' Hennepin, Fourth Street construction projects complete

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two street reconstruction projects are now completed in downtown Minneapolis.

The Hennepin Downtown Project, which started in 2019 and had the goal of redesigning the area between Washington Avenue South and 12th Street, now has wider sidewalks and enhanced lighting. It also has an off-street protected bikeway.

The Fourth Street Reconstruction Project, which planted trees and created wider sidewalks between Second Avenue North and Fourth Avenue South, is also completed. It has a new two-way bikeway on the north side of the street.

"Hennepin Avenue is back and better than ever," Mayor Jacob Frey said. "This main corridor of our entertainment and theatre district is an asset to our downtown and city. It has to - and will - shine."

City of Minneapolis

Metro Transit says that bus routes 4, 6, 12, and 61 are expected to return to Hennepin Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 3.