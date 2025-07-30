2 men hurt, child in custody after shooting near St. Paul's Sun Ray Shopping Center
Two men are hospitalized and a child is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday evening in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Police say it happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the Sun Ray Shopping Center off Old Hudson Road and Pedersen Street.
The men's injuries are considered non-life threatening. The suspect suffered minor injuries but it's unclear how.
Police say all three are being treated at Regions Hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.
The shooting comes amid news that St. Paul has seen a significant drop in violent crime this year, including assaults and homicides. Auto thefts, burglaries and reports of shots fired in the city have also declined.