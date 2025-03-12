Dope Roots Cannafest for Women looks to promote benefits of ownership, education and community

A movement celebrating women in cannabis is coming to Minneapolis.

Dope Roots Cannafest for Women aims to connect women-owned brands with consumers in a space curated specifically for women.

Alysha Bellamy is working on her dream of owning her own cannabis business.

"Right now I am doing the micro cannabis business license review," Bellamy said.

A chef for more than 28 years, Bellamy hopes the future is bright for someone with her skills in the cannabis industry.

"In the future, I would like to infuse cannabis with cuisine and food, but that's not legal yet so what I'm doing is I'm applying to be in the edible space," Bellamy said.

She knows how tough it will be to get started. That's why she is excited to attend the first annual Dope Roots Cannafest for Women.

"I think it will connect me to people who are like-minded, which is important to create a network of people who are trying to do the same thing," Bellamy said.

"Women are like 37% of cannabis users," Nekima Levy Armstrong said.

Levy Armstrong created the event to be game changers for women in cannabis. The event will feature women-owned products, like her own.

"I worked with the food scientist to create some of my products in particular my cannabutter and my chocolate cannaspread so folks can actually infuse their own food or baked goods," Levy Armstrong said. "It's been a game changer for me, someone who deals with a lot of stress, who typically has a lot on my plate and sometimes I just need a way to decompress and these products help me to be able to do so."

She believes the event is not just a moment, but a movement to make sure women understand the benefits of ownership, education and community.

"We have some registered nurses who are able to consult with people, specifically around cannabis use and how to use cannabis as part of their wellness routine," Levy Armstrong said. "There are some unique products that women can try that can help with things like being able to sleep, dealing with anxiety dealing with hot flashes and things like that."

The CannaFest event is Saturday at the Machine Shop in Minneapolis. It costs $10 and you have to be 21 years old to attend.