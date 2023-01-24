Don't miss "Lake Chipotle's" polar plunge this weekend

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- If Minnesotans love anything, it's a polar plunge. But they may love tongue-and-cheek Facebook posts even more.

Flooding caused by spring storms last year resulted in the Chipotle Mexican Grill at 2600 Hennepin Ave being dubbed "Lake Chipotle," as deep puddles in the parking lot became a major headache for customers and employees alike.

Due to last week's warming temps, Lake Chipotle made a triumphant return after a swell of melted snow and ice overwhelmed street drainage systems.

However, this time around customers no longer saw Lake Chipotle as a nuisance, but an opportunity to build community.

Shortly after Lake Chipotle's resurrection, a Facebook event began making it's rounds on the internet, advertising a polar plunge at the restaurant this Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10 p.m. The original post is authored by Facebook user and event host, Damon Barna.

The event description reads:

"Come celebrate the greatest lake, and test your frozen fortitude. A hearty bunch, we gather around at closing time, strip to our skivvies (or not - you do you), and purify ourselves in the cleansing waters of Lake Chipotle. Guac is extra."

Barna's post has received a lot of attention, garnering a response from more than 1,600 Facebook users; 181 of those Facebook users have marked that they'll be "in attendance" at this non-Chipotle sanctioned event.

So whether you're looking for something fun to do this Saturday, or hoping to make some new friends, the Lake Chipotle Polar Plunge has you covered. But the guac is extra.