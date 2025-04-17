Minnesota's domestic violence orgs say they're in jeopardy over Trump's proposed federal funding cuts

Domestic violence groups across Minnesota and the surrounding region are struggling to determine how they will be able to effectively serve people after President Trump put funding for domestic violence and sexual assault aid in his cost-cutting crosshairs.

One of the biggest groups in Minnesota, Tubman, says things are buckling under the financial pressure and uncertainty. The organization helps more than 18,000 women, children and men every year in the form of shelter, housing and legal assistance.

If the proposed cuts took effect, Tubman is poised to lose 30% of its $4 million revenue stream. Jen Polzin, Tubman's CEO, says the uncertainty is crippling.

"It's a bit like driving with one foot on the gas and one on the brake, right? We're preparing for all these different contingencies and things keep changing and evolving," Polzin said.

Tubman provides emergency shelter for survivors and families, long-term housing, mental and chemical health services, orders of protection, legal advice, mental and chemical health services and youth programming. For the past 50 years, Tubman has focused on the diversity of people they help, but now the organization is getting swept up in Mr. Trump's anti-DEI crackdown.

"Equity work is woven into every single thing that we do. But if there are limitations that are telling us that we cannot serve people who are immigrants or refugees or who identify as transgender or that we cannot provide culturally specific services, that really limits our effectiveness," said Polzin.

Long-term housing is also limited as apartment landlords are turning away Tubman clients, fearful that they soon won't be able to pay rent.

"The challenge is that many landlords are already saying because Housing and Urban Development, HUD dollars and housing assistance are in jeopardy, they aren't able to take a chance on the people that we serve. so some of our clients and survivors are turned away," said Polzin.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.