Domestic assault suspect charged after being shot by officials at Minnesota rest stop

A domestic assault suspect shot by law enforcement at a western Minnesota rest stop has been charged.

Todd Ole Burris, 36, of Bemidji, Minnesota, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer, two counts of second-degree assault and fleeing, according to the criminal complaint.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the Becker County Sheriff's Office first responded to a reported assault on July 9 around 5:36 p.m.

According to the complaint, Burris left a home on Highway 21 after assaulting someone, slashing her tires and taking a firearm.

Authorities found Burris's car in Detroit Lakes and attempted a traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Becker County officials say Burris initially stopped his car, before fleeing the area at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The complaint says Burris pulled into the parking lot of a rest stop on Highway 10 in Frazee, Otter Tail County.

According to the BCA, Burris "partially exited his vehicle" and pointed a handgun at Lieutenant Luke Sweere with the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

"An exchange of fire took place" between Burris, Sweere and Detroit Lakes police officer Philip Vaughn, the BCA said.

Officials initially reported Burris had been shot in both legs, but charges say he was shot in one leg. Officers gave him medical aid before he was taken to a Fargo, North Dakota hospital.

Investigators recovered a handgun and shell casings at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.

Burris' next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

NOTE: Video is from July 10, 2025.