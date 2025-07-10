Law enforcement shoots domestic assault suspect in Becker County

Law enforcement shot a domestic assault suspect at a western Minnesota rest stop Wednesday evening after a chase involving multiple agencies.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office first responded to the reported assault on the 200 block of Highway 21, according to the corresponding agency in Otter Tail County.

A caller said a man entered a home, attacked someone and stole a gun.

Becker County authorities found the suspect driving in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, and pursued him to a rest stop in Frazee, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, which joined in the chase, said. The Detroit Lakes Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol were also involved.

At the rest stop, "officers made contact with the suspect" and shot him, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities did not say how many officers fired or to which agency they belong.

The suspect was hospitalized in unknown condition. No officers were hurt.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating, and will have bodycam footage for review, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.