DOJ sues Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul over "sanctuary city" policies

The United States Department of Justice is suing Minnesota, and both Twin Cities, over so-called "sanctuary city" policies.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Monday that "Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process."

In the 34-page lawsuit, the department is asking a judge to invalidate sections of the state constitution, city codes in St. Paul and Minneapolis, and Hennepin County administrative orders.

Federal prosecutors claim the collective policies that prevent local cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement are unconstitutional.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have city ordinances that prohibit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The state of Minnesota has no law making it a "sanctuary state" for undocumented immigrants.

This story will be updated.