DOC orders Beltrami County Jail to reduce inmate capacity following suicide attempt

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering a county jail to hold fewer inmates because there's not enough staff to keep everyone safe. 

The DOC says it all started with an attempted suicide last week at the Beltrami County Jail. There was a complaint about delayed medical care, and when the state investigated, it discovered the jail wasn't meeting minimum staffing levels.

The jail now has to cut down its capacity by Wednesday. Monday was the deadline to submit a plan about how it will make that change.

Click here to read the full license order.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 10:47 PM

