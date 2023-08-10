Discovery of dynamite prompts controlled detonation, burn in western Wisconsin

BARRON, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin performed a controlled burn of a shed Wednesday afternoon after dynamite was found on the site.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the dynamite was discovered during the reconstruction of a shed on a property off of Highway 25 north of Barron. Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m., then called in the Marathon County Bomb Squad.

Barron County Sheriff's Department

The bomb squad took the explosives to a shooting range in the town of Arland and detonated them.

Authorities determined the shed "had some possible contamination that could possibly combust under certain conditions." The Barron Fire Department performed a controlled burn of the shed.