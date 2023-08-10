Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Discovery of dynamite prompts controlled detonation, burn in western Wisconsin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug.10, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug.10, 2023 01:17

BARRON, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin performed a controlled burn of a shed Wednesday afternoon after dynamite was found on the site.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said the dynamite was discovered during the reconstruction of a shed on a property off of Highway 25 north of Barron. Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m., then called in the Marathon County Bomb Squad.

20230809-202143.jpg
Barron County Sheriff's Department

The bomb squad took the explosives to a shooting range in the town of Arland and detonated them.

READ MORE: Family with toddlers jumps from second-floor window to escape Waconia house fire

Authorities determined the shed "had some possible contamination that could possibly combust under certain conditions." The Barron Fire Department performed a controlled burn of the shed.

20230809-221531.jpg
Barron County Sheriff's Department

First published on August 10, 2023 / 12:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.