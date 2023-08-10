Watch CBS News
Family with toddlers jumps from second-floor window to escape Waconia house fire

WACONIA, Minn. – A family was forced to make a dramatic escape early Wednesday morning from a fire at their Waconia home.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a family trapped inside, including two toddlers.

Deputies caught both young kids from the second-story window, and the parents also had to jump.  

All four went to the hospital, and they're all expected to survive.

A deputy also had to get checked out, but he is said to be fine.

