Family with toddlers jumps from second-floor window to escape Waconia house fire
WACONIA, Minn. – A family was forced to make a dramatic escape early Wednesday morning from a fire at their Waconia home.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office says deputies found a family trapped inside, including two toddlers.
Deputies caught both young kids from the second-story window, and the parents also had to jump.
All four went to the hospital, and they're all expected to survive.
A deputy also had to get checked out, but he is said to be fine.
