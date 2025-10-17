New LED pedestrian lights in Dinkytown aiming to make Minneapolis area safer

There's new light shining on Dinkytown in Minneapolis tonight. It's part of a $500,000 initiative called "Dinky After Dark."

The money is being spent to install 29 new LED pedestrian lights. The main goal of the program is to make the area safer for students and pedestrians.

The University of Minnesota said the update stemmed from a $40,000 lighting study they conducted.

Dinkytown has had its fair share of after-dark trouble in recent years, from fireworks exploding to unruly crowds.

"Every generation gets a different Dinkytown," Ted Tucker said.

Tucker is the president of the East Bank Neighborhoods Partnership, a nonprofit that represents five neighborhoods, including Dinkytown.

His group, along with the city, students and Councilwoman Robin Wonsley, worked together on this initiative.

"I am proud that last year the City Council took action and provided funding for Dinky After Dark. Now, after years of advocating, students will have increased lighting in corridors and improved safety for all," said Councilwoman Robin Wonsley

As the lights flicker on, some students say they can feel the difference, but others are not so sure.

"I honestly think that money could be better spent towards increasing police presence in and around Dinkytown," said sophomore Steven Anderson.

Supporters say this is just the beginning of revitalizing the area.

"We hope that it reduces crime. We also hope it is part of revitalizing Dinkytown and more hospitable and attractive," Tucker smiled.