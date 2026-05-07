Man, 19, set for sentencing in murder of Twin Cities DJ Justin Marshall

A man is set to be sentenced Thursday in the killing of a beloved Twin Cities DJ last summer in Minneapolis.

Dijon Davis, 19, pleaded guilty to murder last month in the death of Justin "DJ Juice" Marshall, who was killed on his 37th birthday.

The criminal complaint states Davis got into an argument with Marshall in the early morning hours of July 25, 2025, outside of Mortimer's Bar off Lyndale Avenue South and Franklin Avenue East.

Justin Marshall WCCO

Surveillance footage showed Marshall run up to the passenger side of a vehicle and briefly talk to the driver, who soon exits with a gun in his hand. Marshall then ran to a bus shelter and fell to the ground. He had been shot six times, according to court documents.

Davis was awaiting trials for separate criminal cases and is expected to make a plea deal that will resolve those.

He is set to be sentenced Thursday at 1 p.m., and could face more than 20 years in prison.

This story will be updated.