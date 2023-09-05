Despite drought, plenty of pumpkins ready for fall harvest

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — While there are many downfalls to this summer's drought, the pumpkins at Barten's Farm in New Prague are benefitting from the lack of downpours.

Fran Barten and her son Joe were initially anxious. Things were look bleak after a two-week spell where only 10% of their crops had germinated.

But in a few weeks, they'll be able to invite droves of guests out to the country. The hearty deep-rooted crop doesn't need much water once it starts growing.

"It's pretty fortunate that with the little rain that we got, that things are looking this good," Joe Barten said.

Fran Barten added that she hasn't seen a squash beetle yet this year.

There are plenty of pumpkins, which makes the Baren family of 11 kids and 41 grandkids happy.

"I think it brings families together, it does ours. Who would have thought pumpkins would do all that?" Fran Barten said.

The Barten family is especially excited about this week's forecast, as cool nights help the vines lay down for easier picking.

Barten Pumpkins are for sale seven days a week from Sept. 20th to Halloween.