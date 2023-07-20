Deputy struck by teen driver outside Pierz Freedom Fest released from hospital

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. – A Minnesota deputy who was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at a music festival last weekend is home from the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Brady Pundsack was released from St. Cloud Hospital Wednesday afternoon. Several agencies provided him with a police escort on his ride home.

RELATED: Teen driver hits, gravely wounds deputy directing traffic near Pierz Freedom Fest

Pundsack was hit late last Saturday night by a teenage driver outside of the Pierz Freedom Fest. The driver was not hurt, but Pundsack suffered life-threatening injuries.

"We continue to express our gratitude for everyone who has reached out and we continue to pray for a successful recovery!" said Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

Morrison Co. Sheriff's Office

It is not clear if the driver will face any criminal charges.

NOTE: The video above is from July 16, 2023.