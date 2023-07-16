Teen driver hits, gravely wounds deputy directing traffic near Pierz Freedom Fest

PIERZ, Minn. -- A teenage driver hit and gravely wounded a deputy directing traffic near a music festival in central Minnesota Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 17-year-old boy was driving north on Highway 25 when he struck a deputy directing traffic near Pierz Freedom Fest around 11:30 p.m.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. The driver was uninjured.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was one of theirs.