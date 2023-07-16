Teen driver hits, gravely wounds deputy directing traffic near Pierz Freedom Fest
PIERZ, Minn. -- A teenage driver hit and gravely wounded a deputy directing traffic near a music festival in central Minnesota Saturday night, authorities said.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 17-year-old boy was driving north on Highway 25 when he struck a deputy directing traffic near Pierz Freedom Fest around 11:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Driver arrested after allegedly fatally striking pedestrian in Forest Lake
The deputy was taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries, the patrol said. The driver was uninjured.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was one of theirs.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.