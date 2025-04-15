Deputy critically injured in southwestern Minnesota crash

A deputy in southwestern Minnesota is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash over the weekend.

According to the Nobles County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 90 in Dewald Township.

Officials say a 63-year-old Sioux Falls, South Dakota woman driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound on the interstate when she collided with a 2023 Dodge Durango squad car operated by deputy Arnold Waldner, 30, of Worthington.

Waldner was taken to an area hospital where he, as of Monday, remains in critical condition. The other driver, who suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, was also taken to an area hospital.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the crash are limited. The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was not involved.

Waldner has been with the sheriff's office for two years. A fund account has been set up for Waldner and his family at 1st State Bank Southwest in Worthington.

Nobles County is located east of Sioux Falls along the Minnesota-Iowa border.