Deputies fatally shoot man who was driving recklessly in Duluth, sheriff says

Deputies fatally shot a man after trying to pull him over for driving recklessly in Duluth, Minnesota, Tuesday night, officials said.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said two deputies fired at the man, and he died at the scene on the 7900 block of Grand Avenue.

Around 9:40 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the man for driving recklessly on Grand and 59th avenues. He fled and was later stopped on the 7900 block of Grand, the sheriff said.

The deputies were not hurt. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the killing.

Ramsay noted a handgun was found in the man's car, but made no mention of the deputies being aware of it before the shooting.

WCCO has reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office for more information.