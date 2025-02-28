Minneapolis residents concerned with ongoing Smith Foundry demolition

Minneapolis residents are sharing concerns with the ongoing demolition of a controversial metal foundry, according to City Councilmember Jason Chavez.

A wrecking permit to demolish the Smith Foundry building in the East Phillips neighborhood was issued on Feb. 20 and will be completed over the next six weeks, city officials say. This comes around nine months after the facility was ordered in a federal settlement to cease some of its operations after the Environmental Protection Agency said the foundry released twice the amount of air emissions allowed.

Chavez says the project manager from the contractor sent a letter on Dec. 10, 2024, to "adjacent neighbors" of the building, which stated they would be working on the demolition.

According to city policy, a contractor must send letters of notification to adjacent properties before a permit is approved.

"My office is not sure how far and wide this letter was sent, though we have seen a dated copy of it so we know that at least some residents did receive it," Chavez said in a written statement Thursday.

The city says officials working on the demolition are allegedly using proper dust control, there is still ongoing air monitoring at the site, daily inspections of the site are happening and all environmental hazards were removed before demolition.

Chavez says he's been sharing questions and concerns of residents in the area with city staff.

"I have also been in discussion with my colleagues to come up with potential actions we can take so that when something like this happens again in the future, neighbors are not taken by surprise," he said.

According to Chavez, his office was aware about the demolition but wasn't told anything regarding specific dates and neighborhood engagement.