Smith Foundry to end casting operations, pay $80K penalty in settlement with EPA

MINNEAPOLIS — A controversial metal foundry in the middle of Minneapolis has been ordered to cease some of its operations and pay an $80,000 penalty, the EPA announced Tuesday.

Community members in the East Phillips neighborhood have been calling for Smith Foundry's closure for nearly a year after the EPA said the foundry released twice the amount of air emissions allowed.

During an unannounced inspection in May 2023, the EPA says it found several violations of the Clean Air Act. Officials said the foundry's lead emissions "could endanger human health or the environment."

As a result of a settlement between the EPA and Smith Foundry, the company will shut down its furnace and casting process within the next year. The foundry will convert to a metal finishing facility, which is expected to reduce emissions, the EPA says.

"East Phillips residents deserve to breathe clean air and to live in a healthy, thriving community," said Debra Shore, EPA Regional Administrator.

The EPA and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will continue to work together to monitor Smith Foundry's compliance with the Clean Air Act, officials say.

A spokesperson for Smith Foundry says the company will continue to "dedicate its operations to serving its customers" and providing "high-quality engineering and finishing services of castings produced at other foundries."

"This strategic initiative is aligned with our values as a company and we believe it will position Smith Foundry for sustained success and growth," said Adolfo Quiroga, President of Smith Foundry.

Quiroga spoke with WCCO about the allegations last November, saying that when current owners took over in 2022, there were problems with record keeping and equipment not working properly.

"We are not polluting the environment," Quiroga said at the time.

Last December, new tests found Smith Foundry to be in compliance with its air permit.

However, community members continued to call for its closure. Neighbors said they don't trust the foundry to stay in compliance or regulators to keep them safe from harmful pollutants.

Note: The video above originally aired on Feb. 7, 2024.