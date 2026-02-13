Delta adding nonstop flight from Twin Cities to Maui

Delta Air Lines is adding a nonstop flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Maui at the end of this year, the carrier said on Friday morning.

The direct flight is expected to begin on Dec. 19. According to Delta, the plane used for it will be the A330-300, which has 282 seats.

"Hawaii plays an important role in our long-haul leisure network," Amy Martin, vice president of network planning with Delta, said in a written statement. "This expansion strengthens connectivity from key U.S. hubs while giving customers more choice in how they reach the islands, alongside the premium travel experience they expect on these long-haul flights."

According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, Maui is MSP Airport's largest unserved nonstop destination. Around 170 people travel from the Twin Cities to Maui each day during January, February and March, using connections through other airports to reach their destination.

Officials said tickets for the direct flights will go on sale Saturday.

The carrier also announced Friday it's bringing back nonstop service from Boston to Honolulu on Dec. 19.

Delta says it serves as the Twin Cities airport's largest global carrier, "Operating over 330 peak-day departures to 124 destinations across the globe," and employs around 7,200 Minnesotans.