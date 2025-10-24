Delta flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport suspends takeoff due to mechanical issue

A mechanical issue caused the takeoff of a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to be suspended on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Delta flight 1661 was moving on the tarmac and in the process of taking off for Portland, Oregon, when the mechanical issue happened.

According to Delta, the plane returned to the gate and travelers were put on another plane, which landed in Portland International Airport around two hours after it was originally scheduled to arrive.

"We apologize to our customers for their delay in travel," Delta said in a written statement.

Last month, a Delta flight had to abort a takeoff from MSP due to a window in the cockpit coming open. The flight, which was carrying around 150 passengers and six crew members at the time of the incident, was heading to Las Vegas.