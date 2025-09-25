Watch CBS News
Delta flight from Minneapolis aborts takeoff due to open window in cockpit

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

A Delta Air Lines light had to abort a takeoff from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday morning due to a window in the cockpit coming open.

The flight DL2261 was heading to Las Vegas when the pilot told air traffic controllers that they needed to discontinue their takeoff.

The flight was carrying about 150 passengers and six crew members at the time of the incident.

Passengers were placed on a different plane, leaving the airport in Minneapolis about two hours later than their originally-scheduled departure time.

Delta officials released a statement following the incident that said, in part, "As the safety of our customers and people is paramount, the flight crew followed training to safely suspend takeoff following a mechanical issue in the flight deck. ... We apologize for the delay in travel plans."

The plane was taken to be evaluated by Delta's maintenance team. The Federal Aviation Administration is also involved in the investigation.

Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

