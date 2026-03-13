Delta to cancel flights ahead of expected snow storm in Minneapolis-St. Paul

Delta is canceling flights at Midwest airports, including its Minneapolis-St. Paul hub, ahead of expected significant snow and winds starting Saturday evening through Sunday, the airline said Friday.

The airline said it is processing cancellations to ensure the safety of customers and crew as forecasters predict major winter weather impacts across the region.

Local travel expert Kyle Potter, with Thrifty Traveler, says the move is "Delta's way of limiting disruptions and resetting once the weather clears."

Delta said flexible rebooking options are available for travelers whose flights go to, from, or through affected airports, allowing them to move their travel outside the weather window. The airline said it will automatically rebook affected customers to the next available flight.

Delta said it is closely monitoring weather forecasts to determine what additional schedule adjustments may be needed.

The airline encouraged travelers to use its app or website for rebooking, noting that customers have access to the same flight options available to reservation agents.