Delete your dirt: 82% of survey respondents admit to snooping through devices
MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey offers proof you may want to delete anything incriminating on your devices.
The poll of 1,000 by Secure Data Recovery Services shows 82% of respondents have snooped through other people's devices. Of those snoopers, 53% said they've found something incriminating while going through a device.
Eighty-seven percent of snoopers said they check through messages, emails or social media messages. Forty-four percent said they'll look through someone's photos, and 37% checked the browser history.
More than a third of the snoopers said they feel no guilt for the clandestine act, and 81% said they've never been caught.
