Delano schools closed Wednesday due to "cyber incident," district says

Classes have been canceled in Delano, Minnesota, on Wednesday after the school district said it suffered a "cyber incident."

Delano Public Schools says the incident happened Monday night.

"The internet was shut down immediately after the network was compromised so no further damage could be done. Teams are working on identifying and fixing the issue," Superintendent Matt Schoen said.

Schoen said it not clear if it was an attack but the district network was compromised.

Students will not go back to class until experts test the network and find that it's safe.

Just last month, a hacker shut down schools in Spring Lake Park. The hacker got into some systems and demanded a ransom. The school district said there was no evidence they accessed any personal information.