Spring Lake Park schools closed Monday after suspected ransomware attack

Classes are canceled in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, on Monday after the school said it suffered a "suspected ransomware incident."

According to Spring Lake Park schools, an "outside actor" gained access to some of the district's systems and staff down the systems in order to prevent the actor from accessing more information.

All child care, community education programs and after school activities are canceled Monday due to the technology outage.

"We have been working with third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement today and will continue throughout the night," Spring Lake Park Schools said in a statement on its website.

The district will provide an update Monday, the statement said.