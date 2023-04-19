Delano rallies amid major flooding of Crow River

DELANO, Minn. – Delano sits about a half-hour west of the Twin Cities. The Crow River runs through it. Flood stage is considered 16.5 feet. The river is already well past that at 19 feet.

It's expected to rise slightly Wednesday, before levels finally start to fall.

"They're wondering where all the water's coming from and I told them all that snow we had all winter long. It all has to go somewhere," said Buffalo resident Cole Gothman, who was overlooking the river with his young kids.

CBS

With the water level where it is and more rain in the forecast for this week, the city put up its flood walls, blocking this bridge off to traffic for the first time in almost a decade.

"The boards actually just slide together like Legos to make the wall so that the water stays on that side and people hopefully stay on this side," said Delano Mayor Holly Schrupp.

It's not inconceivable water could wash up onto the bridge in a few days, but even then, downtown Delano businesses are safe.