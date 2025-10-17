Suspected deer poacher seriously hurt in crash amid high-speed chase, sheriff says

A 37-year-old Minnesota man is seriously hurt after authorities said he illegally shot a deer from his truck, led deputies on a high-speed chase and eventually crashed early Thursday evening.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said its deputies and a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources were called to Burbank Township, just north of the New London-Spicer area, on a reported poaching. The suspect had left the scene before they arrived.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect vehicle "sped past a deputy and the conservation officer" without its lights on, leading to a pursuit for about 2 miles east with "speeds in excess of 100 mph."

Authorities said the suspect, from Willmar, lost control and rolled his truck several times in neighboring Roseville Township. He was able to exit the truck on his own before being arrested.

He was taken to the CentraCare hospital in Paynesville with "serious but non-life threatening injuries," according to the sheriff's office, which is still investigating the case along with the DNR.