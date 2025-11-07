Minnesota DPS asks deer hunters for help solving missing persons cases

As hunters head into the wilderness for the start of firearm deer season this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is asking for an extra set of eyes as they work to solve missing persons cases.

The agency's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office asked hunters to report anything they find that strikes them as unusual.

The request includes a call to note if they find clothing in an unexpected or remote area, or if they come across bones or remains that don't appear to have been from another animal.

"Hunters, mushroom foragers and backwoods hikers often venture into areas of Minnesota woodlands few others reach. These remote locations may hold clues to unsolved cases," the agency said in a news release.

The agency stressed that hunters should not disturb the scene if they do find something, and to take photographs. If any hunters do stumble on human remains, they should call 911 immediately.

"Families across Minnesota are waiting for answers," MMIR community planner Ana Negrete said. "Even the smallest of clues can bring closure and healing to a family who has carried the pain of an empty seat at the dinner table for far too long."

The MMIR office has updated its list of open missing persons cases ahead of the deer season opener.