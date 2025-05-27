Are sunburns a good base for a tan? Debunking common summer myths.

There are many pearls of wisdom we've all been fed about the impending summer season, but what's hearsay and what's true?

WCCO gets some answers that may contradict your parents' or grandparents' advice.

It's the season to sun, swim and savor flavors. But when it comes to that watermelon, it can become ominous. A common warning is that watermelon seeds can germinate in your stomach.

However, Dr. Krish Subrahmanian, who works in pediatric medicine at Hennepin Healthcare, says, "We are gonna myth bust right now. The watermelon isn't gonna grow in your belly."

Subrahmanian would know because he fields a lot of summer questions.

Another food-related question he gets: Do you need to wait half an hour after eating to swim?

"So, I am never going to tell you to your mother, however, in this case, there is no scientific evidence to say you have to. Listen to your mother, but you can," he said.

There are some other stories on sunscreen and sunburns.

"I think it's a myth that those of us with darker skin don't need sunscreen," he said. "It's really important we wear sunscreen as well. Anyone going out in the sun should be getting a good sunscreen — 30 SPF or higher. Skin cancer can occur in all skin types."

As for those in pursuit of the sun, you may have heard this: Burns are a good base for a tan. Subrahmanian says burns can turn into tans, but "any burn is not good for your skin, it is a sign of the skin cells breaking down and sort of regenerating – it's not good."

Subrahmanian says another summer myth is that insect repellent is bad for you. He says as long as kids don't swallow it, repellent with DEET is the most effective protection.