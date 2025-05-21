Experts warn against anti-sunscreen misinformation campaign on social media

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

We have all been told that wearing sunscreen is one of the best ways to prevent it. But doctors and skin care experts are warning about a dangerous misinformation campaign on social media that's encouraging young people not to use sunscreen.

As a popular content creator and social media influencer, Courtney Stensland knows the power her opinions can have over those who follow her.

"A lot of young people now actually go to influencers to find out their information versus the internet," said Stensland. "They believe who they watch all the time."

Stensland is promoting the benefits of wearing sunscreen at a Med Spa in Dallas.

"A number of other influencers, especially on TikTok, continue to spread a debunked, controversial theory that sunscreen is toxic and causes cancer," Stensland said. "The TikTokers are not doing anyone any favors."

Louise Proulx operates the Med Spa Renew Beauty and is a devout advocate for the benefits of sunscreen.

"I get a lot of young people asking about whether sunscreen is necessary," said Proulx. "The truth is, I see more clients with cancer that haven't been wearing sunscreen over the years and that is something we want to try to avoid."

Doctors say melanoma is one of the leading causes of cancer in young adults.

A study by the American Academy of Dermatology found that only 37% of those in the age group classified as Gen Z use sunscreen.

"If you notice, a lot of people that are peddling misinformation actually are the people who profit from it, people that are natural health advocates."

Dr. Bruce Hermann said he has studied the data being pushed by the anti-sunscreen crowd.

"It's a lot of misinterpretation," said Hermann. "There's no information that it actually does cause cancer in humans."

But, Hermann said, there is evidence that sunscreen can prevent cancer.