Some analysts agree debate between Trump and Harris had clear winner

What impact will Harris-Trump debate have on the election?

MINNEAPOLIS — Issues such as inflation, foreign policy and immigration are at the top of mind for many voters as the 2024 presidential election nears.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took the debate stage Tuesday night. Some analysts, including Republicans, are giving Harris the debate win. So, what kind of an impact will this have on a deadlocked race?

Minnesota leaders reacted to the debate, with many answers being along party lines.

University of Minnesota professor Larry Jacobs said Harris "was able to put Trump in the position of defending his record, whereas she portrayed herself as part of a new generation, ready to turn the page."

Sen. Lindsey Graham called the debate a "disaster" and a "missed opportunity" for Trump.

Many analysts agreed that Harris did a good job of getting Trump off-topic — and keeping her own past policies out of the limelight, which is where they felt Trump should've focused more time.

Republican strategist Amy Koch agreed with that assessment. However, she said Trump "'wiped the floor with her [Harris] on foreign policy, she didn't have good answers, and frankly you do get to tie her to [President] Biden. At one point she said 'I'm not Biden.' But you have been a part of that administration for four years, you don't get to separate yourself."

Koch said Trump's criticism of Harris and the current administration's record in foreign policy and the economy is fair to make, because she said both are "owned by Biden and Harris."

Democratic strategist Abou Amara had a different point of view.

"When you're voting for the top of the ticket, you're voting for the top of the ticket. You're not voting for the number two." Amara said. "I think she [Harris] did a good job of taking a first step of laying out a vision that was in stark contrast with Donald Trump."