Rep. Dean Phillips reportedly to meet with donors about possible 2024 presidential run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rep. Dean Phillips, who represents the western suburbs of Minneapolis, is reportedly meeting with Democratic donors next week to mull a run at the presidency in 2024.

According to reporting by Politico, which WCCO has confirmed, the 54-year-old has been asked about challenging Biden next year.

Phillips is in his third term serving the 3rd Congressional District, which includes Edina, Minnetonka, and Maple Grove. He flipped the seat in 2018 after it was held for over half a century by Republicans.

Prior to the 2022 election, he was one of the Democratic Party members who broke rank when it came to the question of whether Biden should run again in 2024. He said in an interview that he would like to see a new generation with fresh ideas running the country.

However he did say that he would vote for Biden, if he became the Democratic nominee.

He also called for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's resignation, after the California senator faced mounting pressure to resign due to health issues.