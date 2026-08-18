Motorcyclist dies in central Minnesota crash with pickup truck

Authorities in central Minnesota say a motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a crash with a pickup truck.

The crash happened at the intersection of 160th Street Northwest and Fifth Avenue Northwest in Langola Township at approximately 4:16 p.m., according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a man driving a pickup truck south on Fifth Avenue Northwest had been attempting to turn left onto 160th Street Northwest when he struck a man on a motorcycle who had been traveling northbound. Authorities believe the driver of the pickup truck did not see the motorcyclist due to "the upward slope of the roadway," the sheriff's office said.

The man on the motorcycle, identified as Russell Hohmann, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has reported an uptick in fatal motorcycle crashes this year. So far this year, there have been 45 motorcyclist fatalities.

Langola Township is located about 20 miles north of St. Cloud.