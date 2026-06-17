Minnesota sees uptick in fatal motorcycle crashes with 30 deaths so far this year

It's just the start of motorcycle season and there's already an alarming statistic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there have been 30 motorcycle fatalities so far this year. There were only 13 at this same time last year.

The increase is a concern for Director Mike Hanson with the Department of Public Safety.

"We just had another one yesterday. That just tells us we just have to redouble all of our efforts and that starts with education and bringing attention to this issue," Hanson said.

Back in 2022, there were 82 motorcycle-related fatalities — a number not seen since the 1980s.

Hanson says an earlier start to the riding season and high gas prices may be part of the reason more bikers are on the road. He wants all drivers to pay attention.

"Every spring and early summer, drivers have to remind themselves motorcycles are back," Hanson said.

On May 6 of this year, it was almost the end for Tray Green. She's been riding motorcycles for over 40 years.

"Every time I put my leg over the seat, I think this could be it," Green said. "I love motorcycles; it's a way of life. It's not for everyone; we're a different breed."

Green crashed her bike, passing a semi, hitting some sand and losing control. She woke up in the hospital.

"I broke my humerus; I have a titanium rod in my arm. I broke my collarbone, I broke my back," Green said.

She feels lucky to be alive.

Green's riding season is over, but she hopes to be back next year.

"I'm here for a reason because I should have never made it through that," she said.