Crime

1 dead, 1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. – Two teenagers were shot Wednesday, one fatally, in a Duluth neighborhood.

The Duluth Police Department says officers found two victims on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street. A 19-year-old man did not survive, and an 18-year-old man is in the hospital.

It put the Lincoln Park neighborhood on alert while police searched for a suspect that they said was armed and dangerous.

Police say two people are in custody.

WCCO Staff
First published on August 2, 2023 / 4:00 PM

