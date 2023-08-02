1 dead, 1 hurt, 2 arrested after shooting in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. – Two teenagers were shot Wednesday, one fatally, in a Duluth neighborhood.
The Duluth Police Department says officers found two victims on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street. A 19-year-old man did not survive, and an 18-year-old man is in the hospital.
It put the Lincoln Park neighborhood on alert while police searched for a suspect that they said was armed and dangerous.
Police say two people are in custody.
