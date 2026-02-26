4 killed, 1 with life-threatening injuries in crash near Lake Mille Lacs, state patrol says

The Minnesota State Patrol says four people are dead and one person is fighting for their life in a crash that happened Wednesday evening near the shores of Lake Mille Lacs in east-central Minnesota.

The collision occurred just before 7 p.m. on Highway 169 and Shakopee Lake Road, about 3.5 miles southeast of Grand Casino Mille Lacs.

According to the state patrol incident report, a Buick LeSabre crossed the center line and hit a Saab sedan. Five people were involved in the crash, and at least one person wasn't wearing their seat belt, according to the report. It's unclear who survived.

A 21-year-old Isle woman was the sole passenger in the Buick, while four people were in the Saab: a 53-year-old woman and 51-year-old man, both from Minneapolis, and a 41-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both from Onamia.

