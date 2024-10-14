Forest Lake couple killed in Carver County crash

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — An elderly Forest Lake couple died in a crash with a dump truck late Friday morning southwest of the Twin Cities metro.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 53 and County Road 50 in Benton Township around 11:50 a.m.

Sheriff Jason Kamerud says a 2020 Toyota Corolla driven by 75-year-old Richard Hahn had been traveling westbound on County Road 50 when it stopped at a stop sign before continuing into the intersection of County Road 53. That's when a dump truck driving north on County Road 53 struck the sedan.

Authorities say Richard Hahn suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash. His wife, 75-year-old Jeanette Hahn, who had been a passenger in the car, was transported to the hospital where she later died. Both are said to have been wearing seatbelts during the incident.

The driver of the dump truck, a 32-year-old man from Arlington, did not suffer any injuries during the crash.

The sheriff's office says the intersection where the crash occurred is controlled by stop signs for the east and westbound traffic. The north and soundbound directions do not have stop signs.

The crash remains under investigation.