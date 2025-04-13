Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Brooklyn Park crash

By
Authorities say a Minneapolis man died after a fiery car crash Saturday morning in a northern Twin Cities suburb.

The crash happened around 7:21 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 252 and Humboldt Avenue, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a 33-year-old man had been driving a 2017 Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 252 when he hit the semaphore at the intersection with Humboldt Avenue.

After the crash, the vehicle caught on fire. Police say other motorists stopped to help the two occupants of the vehicle get out.

The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The passenger, identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as 36-year-old Carlos Chavez Holliday, died on the scene.

Part of Highway 252 was closed for several hours following the crash.

