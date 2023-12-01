Man, 60, killed in crash with median on 694 in New Brighton, state patrol says
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A 60-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday night on a Twin Cities freeway.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:39 p.m. on westbound Interstate 694 at the Interstate 35W split in New Brighton.
The patrol says the driver of the Chevy Volt struck the median before his vehicle came to rest on the southbound I-35W ramp.
The victim was from Hudson, Wisconsin. The state patrol is expected to release more information on this crash Friday.
