Dayne St. Claire stops 4 shots for Minnesota in 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press

/ AP

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Dayne St. Claire had four saves for Minnesota on Wednesday night is a 0-0 tie with Real Salt Lake. 

Minnesota United (13-12-7) are unbeaten in three consecutive games and have won four of their last six. Minnesota will clinch a berth in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs with a FC Dallas tie or loss later Wednesday night against the San Jose Earthquakes. 

Salt Lake (14-7-11), which locked up its postseason place with 3-3 tie with the Portland Timbers on Sept. 21, is unbeaten in four consecutive games. 

Real Salt Lake's Brayan Vera, who was shown a yellow card in the 32nd minute, was shown a red card in stoppage time. 

Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL.

