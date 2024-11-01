Artist makes altars across Twin Cities for Día de Muertos, honoring loved ones

MINNEAPOLIS — As Halloween ends, another holiday begins.

Nov. 1 and 2 are important days for the people of Mexico, as they celebrate Day of the Dead. One local artist is asking Minnesotans who are grieving loss to join in on this year's celebration.

To understand the depth of Monica Vega's work, you have to hear how her life started.

"I lost my Dad when I was 14 years old so in honor of him I am creating the altar for Day of the Dead Day," Vega said.

It's a festive holiday full of orange and skulls, but Vega says this is different.

"This is not a Halloween, that's a different thing. People believe that this is like a Mexican Halloween. It's not Halloween, it's a way to celebrate the life after life. It's a beautiful also for some of us to heal. When you lose somebody it's really hard," she said.

And so it's custom to welcome their spirit home from heaven for Día de Muertos each year.

Putting out their favorite food, drink and especially, their photos. It's a process that fills Monica's soul, a soul that still yearns for her father.

"When I moved from Mexico to Minnesota, I was looking for something, something for me to continue healing. Before in Mexico I used to go to a cemetery every Sunday to visit my Dad. But once I moved to Minnesota, it was like, 'oh I need a place to go now.' So what am I gonna do, what am I gonna do," she said.

She started creating altars at home. Now, the artist, who is a devoted volunteer at Centro Tyrone Guzman service organization, makes altars all over town.

From the capitol to a display that adorns the Midtown Global Market, to her newest one at the Weisman Musuem, she shares her art and shares in others' pain.

"We open it to the community so if they are not healing yet for the loss, this is a beautiful way so if they want to bring their pictures, they are more than welcome to do it. Every single year when I am setting up the altars I am talking with him too," she said.

She wants anyone who is hurting to get to again see their loved ones, but most importantly to feel them, just like she does.

"I feel peace. That's what I feel. I feel like I am doing good, I feel like I am doing the right thing," she said.

Maria invites anyone to come out to the Weisman Musuem, on the University of Minnesota campus and leave a photo of their loved one. She keeps them, so she can use them every year in her displays and make certain they are remembered.

There's a Day of the Dead Celebration at Midtown Global Market on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and you can see her exhibit at the Weisman through Sunday evening for free.