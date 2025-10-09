GOP Minnesota lawmaker strives to strengthen day care regulations after his child's abuse

During the next legislative session, Minnesota lawmakers are scheduled to redraft all of the state's day care regulations, including safety rules.

One legislator who will lead that effort is Republican lawmaker Rep. Nolan West, whose daughter suffered abuse at a day care where two employees were ultimately charged with abuse.

Sibyl West was only a few months old when her parents enrolled her in the Small World Learning Center in Blaine. Soon, her parents saw bruises and marks on her. Megan West, Sibyl's mother, was worried and took photographs, but her father brushed it off at first.

"I feel like a moron because I told you, 'How could anybody do this to this tiny angel?'" Nolan West said.

But then, after a toddler's leg was broken, a police investigation ensued. Sibyl West's abuse was one of five felony charges. One worker pleaded guilty to malicious punishment of a child, while another worker's trial is set for December.

Nolan West immediately proposed a series of bills, including requiring warnings on how to recognize abuse, expanding background checks, making cameras mandatory in child care center infant and toddler rooms, preserving video for 90 days, and expanding access to technology grants to help centers purchase cameras.

The proposal to make cameras mandatory quickly ran into opposition. The biggest objections were cost and privacy, that people's children would be on video that others could see, use and access.

Nolan West was only able to get cameras into day cares that had been found to have a maltreatment violation, and he was only able to get the requirement for keeping video for 28 days.

He says he will be back to demand tougher requirements in 2026.