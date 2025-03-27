Woman pleads guilty to day care abuse that was caught on camera

A woman who investigators said was caught on camera slamming, shoving and dragging children at a Twin Cities day care pleaded guilty to felony charges on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Wiemerslage of Coon Rapids, age 23, entered guilty pleas to malicious punishment of a child under 4 years and third-degree assault, according to court documents.

Wiemerslage and another woman, 24-year-old Chloe Johnson of Andover, were arrested and charged last summer after police received a report of potential child abuse suffered at Small World Daycare Center in Blaine.

According to charging documents, surveillance footage showed Johnson and Wiemerslage treating three infants roughly, with their actions described as aggressive and violent.

Wiemerslage's sentencing is scheduled for May 16. If her plea deal is approved by a judge, two other counts against her will be dropped and she will serve 90 days in jail and consecutive probation sentences of unspecified length, the petition states. She'll also need to undergo psychological evaluation and write a letter of apology.

Johnson's case is still in progress, with a hearing set for May 13.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.