David Hann, ex-Minnesota GOP Party chair, enters US Senate race

David Hann, the ex-chair of the state's Republican Party and former minority leader in the Minnesota Senate, is joining the race for Democrat Tina Smith's U.S. Senate seat.

Hann, 73, made the announcement Thursday in a social media post touting his past political, business and military experience.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring Minnesotans together around common-sense solutions. I served in the Army, so I know how to fight. I built a career in business, so I understand what drives our economy. And I served as a legislator — so I know how to listen, lead, and get results," Hann said in his announcement.

The Minneapolis native, who has lived in Eden Prairie for decades with his wife and four children, is a Vietnam War veteran who served in the state Senate for seven terms between 2003 and 2017. He was the minority leader for his last two terms.

Hann briefly ran for Minnesota governor in 2010, with fellow Republican and current U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer eventually losing to Democrat Mark Dayton.

In 2021, Hann was elected to lead the state's GOP Party following the resignation of Jennifer Carnahan, who was forced out amid a flurry of scandals. Three years later, Hann lost his seat to current chair Alex Plechash, a Wayzata City Council member.

Hann had also served for eight years on the Eden Prairie School Board and previously worked as the director of forecasting and logistics for Eden Prairie-based Deli Express.

Here are the other candidates vying for Smith's seat

Hann joins a Republican field that includes former pro basketball player Royce White — who lost the 2024 Senate race against Amy Klobuchar by double digits — and former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze.

The Democratic field currently includes U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and state Sen. Melisa Lopez Franzen.

Sen. Smith announced her decision not to seek re-election in March, stating the move was "not political," and "entirely personal."

"After 20 years of hard and rewarding work in the public sector, I'm ready to spend more time with my family," Smith said.

Smith had previously served as lieutenant governor under Gov. Dayton before being appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2018 following the resignation of Al Franken amid sexual harassment allegations.

No Minnesota Republican has held a U.S. Senate seat since Norm Coleman lost by 300 votes to Franken in 2008.

Earlier this year, CBS Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane said Smith would've likely won re-election in 2026 had she stayed in the race, but he now considers it a tossup between the two major parties.

The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2026, with the midterm elections set for Nov. 3, 2026.