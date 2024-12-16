David Hann ousted as Minnesota GOP leader

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann is responding after being fired by his colleagues.

Hann was the leader of the Republican party for three years. Hann inherited the party's six-figure debt and has managed to help Republicans back to their feet.

He was edged out by Wayzata City Council Member Alex Plechash, who says his main goal is helping get a Republican governor in 2026.

Hann has responded to being ousted in a statement shared with WCCO:

"It has been an honor to serve these past three years as the Chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish during my tenure. When I was elected in a special election in October of 2021, the Party was deep in debt, our members were demoralized, and our donors and allies were frustrated by the dysfunction of the Party. By any objective measure, we made great progress the last three years. We have completely eliminated our long-standing debt, restored the confidence of our donors, developed strong and effective relationships with our Congressional delegation, the Republican Caucus organizations in the Minnesota House and Senate, and other conservative organizations that work hard to election Republicans across the state. This past cycle, we brought in over $8.5 million total, hosted a record-breaking Lincoln Reagan dinner, created an effective partnership with the RNC and the Trump Campaign, outperformed all expectations in our turn-out results and increased vote totals, and worked closely with the Minnesota House to help end the DFL's 'Trifecta.' As I leave office on December 31, the Republican Party of Minnesota will be walking into a new calendar year on January 1 in a cash positive position for the first time in over a decade without any debt. I cannot emphasize enough what it took to bring us to that place and what an honor it was to lead the charge in healing our Party's finances. While I am disappointed by yesterday's result, I plan to stay involved in the Republican orbit while devoting more time to my wonderful wife, my four children, and my many grandchildren. I owe a debt of gratitude to the friends, volunteers, and donors who helped make my tenure so successful. Thank you, sincerely."

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin says Hann was deposed with the help of far-right activists.

He says it proves, "if Minnesota Republicans regain power, they will be beholden to the same far-right fringe that now dominates the national Republican Party."