Constituents gather at Rep. Tom Emmer's office, protest health cuts

Some Minnesotans in the state's 6th Congressional District are speaking out against their congressman's budget bill vote.

They're calling on Republican Rep. Tom Emmer to restore health care funding and end the government shutdown, which enters its ninth day Thursday after the Senate failed to advance funding bills for the sixth time.

About three dozen people tried to meet Emmer at his Chaska office Wednesday to discuss the impacts of the proposed health cuts on Minnesota.

State officials have warned that without extension of a federal tax credit that lowers health insurance premiums — an issue at the core of the shutdown — 90,000 Minnesotans will see a cost increase. If the credits are not renewed, rates for Minnesotans covered through the individual market will see a hike of 21.5% and those in small group plans will see their costs rise by 14.2% in 2026.

"Let me be clear, these cuts Republicans have made, they are only the beginning. They only save 20% of the cost of their rich friends' tax cuts. Ask yourself right now, what are they going to steal from hardworking people next so they can cover the rest?" said Jennifer Wilson, a home care worker.

Emmer is the majority whip, the third-most powerful person in Congress and a supporter of the budget bill. On Wednesday, he sent a letter to Minnesota's Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith urging them to vote in favor of the resolution.