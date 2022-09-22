Mayor Frey, Dr. Cedric Alexander launch "Operation Endeavor" to reduce crime in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Roughly six weeks after Dr. Cedric Alexander was sworn in as Minneapolis' first community safety commissioner, he announced a plan - along with Mayor Jacob Frey and other local officials - to reduce crime in the city.

Called "Operation Endeavor," Frey called it a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime.

Using data, these services will be deployed strategically throughout the city.

Beginning with downtown, "the ripple effects will be felt city-wide," Alexander said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He was flanked by Frey, Minnesota's Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Commander Jason Case, and Jennifer White from the Office of Violence Prevention, among others.

He emphasized that the coordination wouldn't result in the displacement of officers - rather, it would better leverage internal resources, like the violence interruptor program. But he also acknowledged the staffing issues that have plagued Minneapolis police over the last few years, and Frey added that they'd launched a $1-to-1.2 million campaign to recruit more officers.

The program will also coordinate investigations with Freeman's office, and has embedded a specific prosecutor - who is a former police officer - to work with MPD.

Downtown will see more foot beats and bike patrols to combat the increased crime in the area. But Alexander stressed that the data will lead the way and allow for flexibility in allocating resources to different areas across the city.

Alexander called this plan the "culmination" of the charge he was given when he was tapped by Minneapolis Mayor Frey for the job. Since he was sworn in last month, he's been tasked with overseeing five departments of public safety: 911, the city fire department, emergency management office, police department, and neighborhood safety.